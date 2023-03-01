Azerbaijani ministry talks about its military doctors working in quake-hit Turkish Kahramanmaras

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A total of 25 military doctors of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue to work in Turkish Kahramanmaras, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations, Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Mirzayev, the doctors have provided medical assistance to over 2,500 Turkish citizens so far.

"Besides, our doctors provide psychological assistance to relatives of citizens affected by the earthquake," he added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.