Azerbaijan prevents attempt by illegal Armenian formations to dig trenches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the disguise of agricultural work, have tried to carry out excavation and fortification works in the direction of the settlement of Yukhary Veysalli in the Fizuli district, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

They have made this attempt in order to dig trenches. As a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani units, the work was immediately suspended.