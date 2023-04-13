Armenian armed forces beat, harass Azerbaijani soldier considered missing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. As previously reported, due to limited visibility in adverse weather conditions, two Azerbaijani servicemen went missing on the territory of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic bordering Armenia, Trend reports.

The Armenian media spread footage of one of the two Azerbaijani soldiers on social networks.

The footage clearly shows that the Azerbaijani soldier is being beaten and harassed by the Armenians. The question arises: where are international organizations looking? As a rule, they harshly condemn such things in other countries, but they pay no attention to Armenia.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan issued a statement that the Commission, with other relevant state bodies, continues the necessary search work and investigation in connection with the military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003) who went missing due to limited visibility under adverse weather conditions in the border area of the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia.

It was noted that, given the assumption that the servicemen are being held on the territory of Armenia, an official appeal was sent to the relevant international organizations in connection with their release.