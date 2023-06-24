Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has great economic potential - Kazakh ambassador

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan’s Lachin district has great economic potential, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, who has visited the Lachin district as part of the diplomatic corps representatives, told reporters, Trend reports.

Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the Lachin district today, where they got acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out there.

"We, together with the ambassadors of other countries, have arrived in one of the most beautiful districts of Azerbaijan - Lachin, where restoration and improvement work is underway. Some residents of the Lachin district have already returned to their homes, and we were able to communicate with them," Bayel said.

The ambassador noted that the nature of the Lachin district admires.

"We hope that peace and development will come to the South Caucasus region, this is important for all of us," he said.