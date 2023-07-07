Summer camp for participants of Children's Arts Festival organized in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The second stage of the Children's Arts Festival, organized jointly on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Center, continues, Trend reports.

A summer camp was organized today on the territory of the Goygol National Park for a group of participants from the western regions of Azerbaijan, who successfully completed the first stage of the festival.

The main purpose of this camp is the effective organization of children's leisure, ensuring interaction between the participants of the festival, creating conditions for more interesting and fruitful summer holidays for them.

Interesting and entertaining games, master classes of famous representatives of art, excursions to cultural and historical places of the region and intellectual competitions will be held for children during the day.

Moreover, the second stage of Azerbaijan's largest Children's Art Festival, consisting of three rounds for three age groups (6-9 years, 10-13 years and 14-17 years) in 22 nominations, will last until the end of August.

The final stage of the festival will be held in Baku in September.

The main goal of the project is to promote the work of raising children in the spirit of patriotism, respect for culture, art, and national traditions, guided by the precepts of national leader Heydar Aliyev about caring for the areas of culture and youth.