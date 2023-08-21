Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action conducts trainings for families in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action conducted mine safety trainings for 23 families as part of the return of the former internally displaced persons to the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, more than 90 residents took part in mine safety trainings. They were informed about the rules of behavior in suspicious areas and warning signs.

In addition, the participants of the trainings were also provided with printed materials on this topic.

The agency continues educational activities for the population returning to the territories liberated from occupation.