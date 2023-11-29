Four Azerbaijani wrestlers crowned world military champions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Two more Azerbaijani athletes won gold medals at the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, Trend reports.

Turan Bayramov became the world champion in the 74kg weight division.

Ibrahim Yusubov, who competed at the championship in the 92 kg weight division, won the fourth gold medal for Azerbaijan.

21:46 (GMT+4) Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev and Ali Rahimzade have claimed gold medals at the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, Trend reports.

Three-time world champion Aliyev secured the medal in the men`s 70kg weight class, while Rahimzade triumphed in the -65kg weight division.

The championship will run until December 2.