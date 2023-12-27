Azerbaijan presents project of new Central Park in Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. Along with new residential complexes, a Central Park will be built in Azerbaijan's Aghdam on the territory of five hectares, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh economic region (except for Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation, Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

According to him, all conditions are being created to improve the living conditions of former IDPs who will be relocated to the reconstructed city of Aghdam.

The total territory of the Central Park will be divided into four zones. All conditions will be created for holding cultural and mass events in the city square, Botanical Garden, meadow and forest zones. There will also be tea houses, recreation and catering facilities, cultural and educational sites, educational and health-improving zones, as well as active game zones. Various trees are to be planted in the park.

Here's how the park will look like: