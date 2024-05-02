Iran slaps sanctions on US companies and individuals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Iran has imposed sanctions against 12 companies of US, as well as individuals and entities, for supporting Israel on the Palestinian issue, Trend reports, with reference to a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, sanctions were imposed on five US companies due to weapons and information support for Israel, as well as against seven legal entities and individuals due to events in the Gaza Strip.

"Necessary steps will be taken by all relevant authorities in Iran to implement the sanctions," reads the statement.

To note, on October 7, the situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after Hamas militants entered Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border towns and taking more than 200 people hostage.

In response, the Israeli side announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, which continues to this day.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip reported that 34,454 people died and 77,575 were injured in the Gaza Strip from October 7 last year to April 28 this year.