ECO outlines key tasks for promoting tourism dev't among member countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) aims to promote tourism development among the ECO member states by promoting regional destinations, 13th Secretary-General of the organization Khusrav Noziri said during the 1st ECO Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"ECO's mission is to improve economic development in its ten member countries through a variety of activities, including transportation, commerce, agriculture, energy, and tourism. Taking advantage of our region's rich cultural and natural features, especially the historic Silk Roads, provides enormous tourism opportunities.



The ECO Vision 2025 stresses tourism, with the goal of unlocking its economic benefits through capacity building and collaboration among member countries. Key goals in boosting tourism among ECO member states include highlighting regional sites, broadening tourism offers year-round, and bolstering capacities through information sharing and training activities," he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

