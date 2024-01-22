Engineering support measures continue in Azerbaijani army (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Azerbaijan Army Units, stationed in mountainous areas with difficult terrain and harsh climate, organize high-level service and combat activities, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Necessary measures are taken by the engineering units to keep the supply roads and communication lines in working order.

Movement is restricted for the safety of personnel and vehicle convoys, and snow clearing of supply roads is carried out in shifts.

To note, the necessary measures for engineering support are continued in a planned manner in collaboration with other state agencies.

