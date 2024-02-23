Azerbaijani Ombudsperson comments on further discovery of mass burial in Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has commented on the discovery of one more mass burial in Khojaly, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

Aliyeva highlighted that the frequent discovery of mass burials in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation reveals evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Armenia against Azerbaijanis during the First Karabakh War.

"Another mass burial site has been uncovered in the town of Khojaly, further substantiating Armenia's inhumane actions, which it attempts to disavow. This recent discovery on February 21 during excavation work reveals human remains, predominantly of women and children, with signs of torture, indicating Armenia's policy of hatred and genocide against Azerbaijanis. Particularly distressing is the inclusion of a child's remains, approximately 4-5 years old. It is crucial to reiterate that the fate of around 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing during the First Karabakh War, including 150 individuals taken captive and held hostage during the Khojaly genocide, remains unknown. Over the years, the Armenian side has evaded providing information on the missing persons, including the locations of mass graves. Only through the efforts of relevant Azerbaijani state entities have some missing persons been identified. In light of this, I implore all international human rights organizations not to overlook such atrocities and to take necessary actions to hold those accountable for crimes against Azerbaijanis, grounded in ethnic hatred, responsible for their actions," the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel