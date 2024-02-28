Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Zabukh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. In accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin and the Zabukh village of Lachin district continue, Trend reports.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on February 28. At this stage, another 20 families (78 people) moved to the city of Lachin, another four families (11 people) moved to the village of Zabukh.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 408 families - 1555 people, and permanent residence in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 211 families - 808 people.