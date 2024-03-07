I hope that Qarabag will break Bayer’s unbeaten streak - football veteran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. I congratulate Aghdam's Qarabag on the victory over the Portuguese club Braga and advancing to the Europa League round of 16. This is a historic victory won after a long wait, Football veteran Adil Huseynov told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

In the 70s of the last century, the former football player, who played in Neftchi, Araz of Nakhchivan and other clubs, commented on the successful performance of the champion of Azerbaijan Qarabag in the Europa League: "This victory once again proved that for many years, the state of Azerbaijan The support given to football shows its practical results in the example of the Qarabag club. Sports achievements and victories are not easy and the winner deserves praise. No one doubts that Qarabag deserves this historic victory. Even though they were in the minority on the field, Qarabag proved that it is important to be purposeful, not to lose heart, and to fight to the end to win. This long-awaited historic victory is the result of hard work by all members of the football club. It goes without saying that the team's success was helped by the confident game management of the head coach Gurban Gurbanov."

Huseynov also spoke about the round of 16 match against Bayer: “As for Bayer, we know that there are strong and talented players in this team. They show a good collective game and are currently joint leaders in the German championship. The indicators I listed about the guest team can be applied to Qarabag as well. Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming game, the country's public and fans are proud of Qarabag and look forward to continuing their achievements. Now, Qarabag must continue to believe in themselves, work hard, and be motivated, because their greatest success is yet to come. I hope that today, with the support of the local fans, our team will end Bayer's streak of unbeaten games and prove once again that only those who fight to win."

The first match between Qarabag and Bayer will be held today, and the return match will be held on March 14.