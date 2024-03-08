Interim sessions of international conference on combating Islamophobia kick off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Interim sessions are being held in Baku within the framework of the international scientific conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024”, Trend reports.

The discussions are being held at the interim session on the topic "Multiculturalism, Islam and the Clash of Civilisations Theory: Rethinking Islamophobia" was moderated by Jannah Scott, Former Deputy Director of the US Department of Homeland Security, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships; Director of American Center for Religious Freedom.

The session will include presentations by Mahmut Erol Kılıç (Türkiye) - Director General of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA), Waqar uz-Zaman Azmi (The UK) - Chairman of Remembering Srebrenica UK and Chief Executive of Badger Health Group, Oussama Ali Jammal (The US) - Secretary General of US Council of Muslim Organizations, Prof. Yashar Çolak (Türkiye) - Vice President of the Center for Islamic Studies under Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, Elshad Iskandarov (Azerbaijan) - Ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baptiste Brodard (Switzerland) - Lecturer in Islamic Studies at Aix-Marseille University and Bülent Aras (Qatar) - Professor of International Relations and Research Director at Center for International Policy Research Qatar.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

