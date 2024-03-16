Azerbaijani gymnast eager to win medal at AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani gymnast Nazanin Teymurova, who is currently participating in the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, expressed her ambition to secure a medal at the event, Trend reports.

"This marks my fourth competition this year, and although it presents its challenges, I have dedicated myself to thorough preparation. While I believe I could have delivered a stronger performance, I am content with my overall result," she noted.

Teymurova also highlighted her upcoming engagements, including the World Cup in Doha, a crucial qualifier for the Olympic Games, followed by the European Championships in Rimini.

Reflecting on her experience competing in Baku, Teymurova emphasized the excitement and the boost of support from her homeland. "The presence of the local audience is truly motivating. Having spectators in the stands makes the performance feel more comfortable," she added.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is being held at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 15 to 17, featuring nearly 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

