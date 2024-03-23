Competing in National Gymnastics Arena plays significant role for me - championship winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Competing in the National Gymnastics Arena is significant, wonderful, and naturally, a bit thrilling for me, the winner of the 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, pupil of "Ojaq" Sports Club Maya Kozachuk told Trend.

Kozachuk won gold medals among gymnasts in the "pre-junior" age category (born in 2011) in individual all-around, as well as in exercises with clubs and ribbons, and silver awards in the hoop and ball program.

"The competitions are extensive, and the experience from the championship, particularly on the final day, is fantastic. I achieved a better result on the last day compared to yesterday. The Azerbaijan Championship marks my first competition this year, and overall, I'm content with my performance. It's a promising beginning," the athlete said.

Maya Kozachuk said that she still needs to work on the hoop program.

"The hoop routine is new, and I still have some refining to do to make it flawless. Additionally, I've introduced a new program with clubs set to beautiful music, and I'm grateful to my coach for creating such a stunning routine," she added.

The 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 21–23. Pupils of the "Ojaq" Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, "Gracia" Sports Club, Kur Olympic Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira, and Sumgayit are taking part in the competitions.

Meanwhile, the 29th Azerbaijan Championship is held in three age categories: the "pre-junior" category (born in 2011), the "junior" category (born in 2009–2010), and the "adult" category (born in 2008 and older), showcasing routines with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball. Additionally, teams participating in group exercises among "junior" gymnasts (born between 2009 and 2011) are competing with routines featuring five hoops and five clubs.

