IEA, Azerbaijan discuss COP29 roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol and the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev have discussed key milestones in the roadmap to COP29, Birol wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Excellent meeting with President Designate of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev in Copenhagen on IEA's support for Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and how to ensure a successful outcome in Baku. We discussed key milestones in the roadmap to COP29 and details of IEA-Azerbaijan cooperation", he wrote.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.