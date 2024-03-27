Prizes to be awarded for games with Mongolia and Bulgaria - coach of football team (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The next edition of Idman Bizde has been released, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The guest of the program this time was Arif Asadov, the coach of the Azerbaijan national football team.

Asadov evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijan national team in the 2024 FIFA Series and spoke about the prospects of the team. He also talked about the vacancy of the head coach in the national team and expressed his opinion about the candidates. He also touched on the path of the Georgian national team to the EURO-2024 final stage.

The video version of the interview is down below:

