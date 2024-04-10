Another batch of ammunition found and seized in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Ammunition has been found and seized in the town of Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Additionally, it was noted that 11 automatic rifles, 4 pistols, a rifle, 11 live grenades, a grenade launcher, 3 shells, 14 igniters, 34 ammunition magazines, 1580 cartridges of different calibers, 13 bayonet knives, and other ammunition were found and seized on April 9 in the territory of Khankendi city.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

