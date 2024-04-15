Azerbaijani basketball players pose among FIBA's twenty toppers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ranking tables have been announced after the women's Olympic qualifying tournament on 3x3 basketball held in Hong Kong, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The success of the Azerbaijani national team, which won the competition and got a license for the Summer Olympic Games Paris-2024, was also reflected in the position of our team members.

In the individual ranking of basketball players Brianna Fraser, who did not participate in the tournament in Hong Kong, ranks 4th among the best in the world with 199.939 points. Alexandra Mollenhauer is also ranked in the Top 10. She is ranked 9th with 163.227 points. Dina Ulyanova with 140,426 points is the 16th female basketball player in the world.

The Azerbaijan women's national team is ranked 12th in the team rankings. The trio of Brianna, Dina, and Alexandra is ranked 5th among European teams.

Azerbaijan ranks 12th in the women's federation ranking. It is the 8th in Europe with 622,327 points.

To note, the country's basketball team won the right to participate in the Olympic Games for the first time in the history of team sports.

