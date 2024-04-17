Azerbaijani judoka aims to become European champion for fourth time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. My goal is to become European champion for the fourth time, Judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

He noted that he will participate in the European Championship in Zagreb in full readiness.

"I train twice a day. I make every effort to be in great shape, both physically and tactically. Every training session is important for me," the judoka said.

According to Heydarov, although the main competition for him this year is the Paris 2024 Olympics, the European Championship is also important.

"My main goal is the Olympics. However, I have prepared well for this championship too. Here, my goal is to become a European champion for the fourth time. I believe that I will fulfill this dream and win the title. I feel in top form for this fight," he noted.

The three-time champion said that he treats each opponent who will take part in the competition with respect.

"I think every opponent counts. Because there aren't any weak opponents. Since I am the leader in this weight, everyone is preparing to defeat me," added the sportsman.

To note, the European Championships will be held on April 25–27 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

