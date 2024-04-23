I hold great appreciation for Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev's contributions - BAM veteran

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, April 23. I hold great appreciation for Azerbaijan and the contributions of Heydar Aliyev, a veteran of the railroad industry and a worker of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), Akhit Gishlakayev told reporters in Moscow, Trend reports.

"When we arrived at BAM in 1974, your compatriots, the Azerbaijani detachment named after the 17th Komsomol Congress, traveled together with us in the carriage. We lived very amicably at that time. Heydar Aliyev always paid great attention to the issues arising among BAM workers. We are very grateful to him for this," he emphasized.

To note, on April 22, a joint meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with veterans and employees of the railway industry took place in Moscow on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

The BAM is a landmark project for both Russia and Azerbaijan. The success of building this one of the longest railway lines in the world is directly linked to the name of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

As the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev became the first leader to make the decision to familiarize himself with the progress of construction directly on site.

It was his 10-day trip along the BAM that became a turning point in the construction of the mainline.

