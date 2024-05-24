Azerbaijan estimates allowances and pension recipients nationwide

Photo: Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The number of recipients of monthly social allowances and pensions in Azerbaijan exceeded 845,000 people in April 2024, Trend reports, referring to the State Fund for Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

Information shows that over 449,000 people received monthly social payments and more than 395,000 pensions.

In addition, the number of recipients of monthly social allowances and pensions in the country exceeded 822,000 people in September 2023.

Out of them, more than 432,000 people received monthly social allowances, and more than 390,000 people received pensions.

