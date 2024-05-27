Azerbaijan mine clearance operations involve locally produced machines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Another ten units of Revival P mechanical demining machines produced by the Improtex group of companies under the Made in Azerbaijan brand have been handed over to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the agency told Trend.

It was highlighted that, in compliance with international demining standards, mechanical demining tools are utilized for detecting anti-personnel and anti-tank mine lines, preparing land clearing sites, and reducing areas of suspicion with the assistance of demining dogs.

“Mechanical demining equipment, a key technique in demining operations, ensures efficient and safe execution.

The Revival P anti-personnel mechanical demining equipment withstands 7-kilogram TNT explosions, weighs 6.5 tons, and has a remote control range of 2,000 meters. These machines, capable of cleaning up to 300 millimeters in depth, are suitable for use in areas with dense ground cover and steep slopes. Ground verification using front-mounted hammers adheres to established norms, ensuring effective operations on challenging terrain. Remote control ensures personnel safety.

The Revival P demining tools will significantly contribute to reconstruction efforts under the Great Return program and humanitarian demining activities, facilitating the safe return of former IDPs to their homeland,” ANAMA said in a statement.

