Azerbaijan counts mines spotted in its liberated territories in May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A total of 141 anti-tank, 251 anti-personnel mines, and 1,068 unexploded rounds of ammunition were found and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation in May 2024, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the agency, 4,839 hectares of land have been demined.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

