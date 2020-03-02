Minister: Introduction of innovations in agrarian sector of Azerbaijan important

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Application of advanced technologies is priority of Azerbaijan's state policy, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the winners awarding ceremony of "AgroHackathon-2020" competition, Trend reports.

Application of advanced innovations highly ranks in development of the country's agrarian sector, Karimov added.

"The country-wide growth of this sector is in the focus, owing to which it rapidly develops. Last year, its growth made up 7.1 percent. The Ministry of Agriculture performs all the tasks set before the ministry. The process of using drones, sensors and introduction of innovative technologies have commenced," the minister said.

"One of the ministry's paramount objectives is to involve the youth in this work, as the youth's role in developing the advanced innovations is high," he noted.