Azerbaijani State Oil Company to enter new stage of development - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

The Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will operate in cooperation with the company's board, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports on Jan. 27.

“The historical traditions of Azerbaijan related to oil and the role of SOCAR in the country's economy will enter a new stage of development,” Jabbarov said.