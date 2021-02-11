Azerbaijan state agency talks final stage of reconstruction work in one of Baku's streets (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The repair and construction work of the highway along Shirin Mirzayev Street in the Nizami district of Baku is nearing completion, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, the street is 330 meters long and an average of nine meters wide.

In addition, pedestrian sidewalks are being rebuilt in the right places along the street and old paving stones are being renewed.

Along with this, in some sections of the street, work was carried out to reconstruct pedestrian sidewalks, road markings were applied, and a number of related works were carried out to improve the road infrastructure of this section, the Agency said.

The reconstruction of roads is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Construction Norms and Rules of Azerbaijan under the strict and direct control of the leadership of the State Agency Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

In the Khatai district of Baku city, the repair work of roads along Najafgulu Rafiyev Street at the intersection of Khojaly and Nobel avenues has already been completed.

