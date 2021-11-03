Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Proposal has been made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks and tobacco products in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

According to the information, the changes are provided for an amendment to the Tax Code.

Previously, VAT was not returned to a consumer when purchasing gasoline and other types of fuel.

Once the proposal is accepted, VAT will not be refunded on the purchase of alcohol and tobacco products.