Azerbaijan to prepare draft of legal acts on taxi services in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
The draft of legal acts related to the improvement of taxi services in the administrative territory of Azerbaijan’s Baku city will be prepared within three months, Trend reports referring to the decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on improving transport management in the administrative territory of Baku.
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency with the status of a public legal entity has been transferred to the subordination of the head of the Baku City Executive Power following the presidential decree.
