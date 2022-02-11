Azerbaijan wraps up research in 'Araz valley economic zone' in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Topographic surveys and site reserch have been completed on 200 hectares of ‘Araz valley economic zone’ industrial park in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.
The territory of the industrial park will be divided into agricultural, industrial, social and technical zones.
The implementation of this project will give a great impetus to the reintegration of the region's potential into the country's economy, the development of local production, and will create additional opportunities for increasing employment.
