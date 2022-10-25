Azerbaijan boosts allocations to fixed capital for 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The volume of funds allocated to the fixed capital in Azerbaijan increased by 4.6 percent year on year from January through September 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports on October 25.

According to Jabbarov, in the reporting period, an increase of 20.5 percent was also recorded in internal investments.

“The capital investments of the state-owned structures equaled to 21.5 percent, whilst the investments allocated to the fixed capital by the non-state-owned organizations rose by 11.4 percent,” he noted.

The growth of 22.3 percent in the funds allocated to the construction work is a significant indicator, added the minister.