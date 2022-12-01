Azerbaijan develops state reserve concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The concept of Azerbaijan's state reserves is at the stage of coordination with the relevant structures, Deputy Chairman of the State Reserves Agency Hidayat Azimov said at a joint meeting of the Parliament's Committees for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising and the Agrarian Policy Committee, Trend reports.

He noted that international experience was used while developing the concept.

According to Azimov, the concept envisages strategic reserves, emergency and mobilization reserves.

