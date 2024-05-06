Azerbaijan, Armenia install 40 border pillars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. As part of the process of clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, 40 border markers have been installed as of May 6, 2024, Trend reports.

The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

Following the agreements reached during the meeting, the countries started the process of coordinate adjustment based on geodetic measurements.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.