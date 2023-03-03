Azerbaijan to work on improving its road safety with help of Poland, Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan will work to improve its road safety jointly with Poland and Lithuania, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during today’s conference on the topic "Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The "Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan" twinning project is to be implemented in this regard, he said.

"This project will allow to establish and amend the legal framework for road safety, as well as to implement a number of other projects, during the following two years," he added.

