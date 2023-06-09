Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan can only conduct audit in CBA in one direction - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan may be able to conduct an audit in the Central Bank in only one direction, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said at today’s meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of amendments to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and other laws related to this area.

He noted that among the expected innovations in banks is the abolition of the certification requirement for chief accountants, branch managers, heads of internal audit services, etc.

According to Mirkishili, the requirement for banks to obtain permission from the Central Bank to open branches is canceled.