Sugovushan reservoir is vital for irrigation of Azerbaijani districts - chief adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Sugovushan reservoir plays an important role in irrigation and is of great economic importance, Sarvan Agayev, chief consultant of the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management Company told Trend.

"Before the first Karabakh war, irrigation of 96,000 hectares of fertile lands covering several districts was carried out through Sarsang and Sugovushan reservoirs built on Terterchay, as well as right-bank and left-bank main canals," Agayev said.

He noted that after the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenians, there were difficulties in supplying irrigation water to crops in Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Terter, Barda, Yevlakh, and Goranboy districts. After liberation from occupation in 2020, repair work was carried out on the left-bank main canal. The right bank canal in the direction of Aghdam came back under Azerbaijan's control after anti-terrorist activities in September. The right-bank canal will provide irrigation for lands in Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts.

Sugovushan reservoir and main canals were put into operation in 1976. The total water volume of the reservoir is 5.86 million cubic meters. The dam is 630 meters long, 28 meters high, and 10 meters wide.