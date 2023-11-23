Joining SPECA countries to int'l transport corridors to be timely measure - Tajik minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Joining SPECA (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) countries to international transport corridors will be a timely measure, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavki Zavkizoda said at the XVIII meeting of the SPECA Board of Directors, Trend reports.

“It's also necessary to apply a mechanism for providing tariff discounts along transport corridors to increase cargo flow,” he emphasized.

The minister added that all conditions have been created in Tajikistan to ensure the protection of the rights, interests, and property of participants in domestic economic activity, regardless of the form of ownership, in accordance with generally recognized norms of international law.

He also mentioned that the country has the necessary legal framework for integrating the economic sphere into the global economic system.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.

