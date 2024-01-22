Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar January 8 1.7 January 15 1.7 January 9 1.7 January 16 1.7 January 10 1.7 January 17 1.7 January 11 1.7 January 18 1.7 January 12 1.7 January 19 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0082 manat and amounted to 1.8542 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro January 8 1.8587 January 15 1.8637 January 9 1.8625 January 16 1.8561 January 10 1.8584 January 17 1.8482 January 11 1.8660 January 18 1.8522 January 12 1.8662 January 19 1.8508 Average rate per week 1.8624 Average rate per week 1.8542

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0192 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble January 8 0.0186 January 15 0.0193 January 9 0.0186 January 16 0.0194 January 10 0.0189 January 17 0.0193 January 11 0.0190 January 18 0.0190 January 12 0.0192 January 19 0.0191 Average rate per week 0.0189 Average rate per week 0.0192

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0564 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira January 8 0.0571 January 15 0.0565 January 9 0.0568 January 16 0.0565 January 10 0.0567 January 17 0.0564 January 11 0.0567 January 18 0.0564 January 12 0.0565 January 19 0.0563 Average rate per week 0.0568 Average rate per week 0.0564

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel