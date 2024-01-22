Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar
|
January 8
|
1.7
|
January 15
|
1.7
|
January 9
|
1.7
|
January 16
|
1.7
|
January 10
|
1.7
|
January 17
|
1.7
|
January 11
|
1.7
|
January 18
|
1.7
|
January 12
|
1.7
|
January 19
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0082 manat and amounted to 1.8542 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
January 8
|
1.8587
|
January 15
|
1.8637
|
January 9
|
1.8625
|
January 16
|
1.8561
|
January 10
|
1.8584
|
January 17
|
1.8482
|
January 11
|
1.8660
|
January 18
|
1.8522
|
January 12
|
1.8662
|
January 19
|
1.8508
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8624
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8542
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0192 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
January 8
|
0.0186
|
January 15
|
0.0193
|
January 9
|
0.0186
|
January 16
|
0.0194
|
January 10
|
0.0189
|
January 17
|
0.0193
|
January 11
|
0.0190
|
January 18
|
0.0190
|
January 12
|
0.0192
|
January 19
|
0.0191
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0189
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0192
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0564 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
January 8
|
0.0571
|
January 15
|
0.0565
|
January 9
|
0.0568
|
January 16
|
0.0565
|
January 10
|
0.0567
|
January 17
|
0.0564
|
January 11
|
0.0567
|
January 18
|
0.0564
|
January 12
|
0.0565
|
January 19
|
0.0563
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0568
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0564
