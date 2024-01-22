Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 22 January 2024
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to 1 US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar

January 8

1.7

January 15

1.7

January 9

1.7

January 16

1.7

January 10

1.7

January 17

1.7

January 11

1.7

January 18

1.7

January 12

1.7

January 19

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0129 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0082 manat and amounted to 1.8542 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

January 8

1.8587

January 15

1.8637

January 9

1.8625

January 16

1.8561

January 10

1.8584

January 17

1.8482

January 11

1.8660

January 18

1.8522

January 12

1.8662

January 19

1.8508

Average rate per week

1.8624

Average rate per week

1.8542

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0003 manat and amounted to 0.0192 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

January 8

0.0186

January 15

0.0193

January 9

0.0186

January 16

0.0194

January 10

0.0189

January 17

0.0193

January 11

0.0190

January 18

0.0190

January 12

0.0192

January 19

0.0191

Average rate per week

0.0189

Average rate per week

0.0192

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0002. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0564 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

January 8

0.0571

January 15

0.0565

January 9

0.0568

January 16

0.0565

January 10

0.0567

January 17

0.0564

January 11

0.0567

January 18

0.0564

January 12

0.0565

January 19

0.0563

Average rate per week

0.0568

Average rate per week

0.0564

