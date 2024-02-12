Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to set up liquidation commission for defunct Azersığorta

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A liquidation commission has been established in connection with the abolished Azərsığorta, Trend reports.

The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the order, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was directed to form a liquidation commission within five days, comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), to carry out the liquidation of the abolished State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with civil legislation. Within three days, AIH must make proposals to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan for the representative to be included in the liquidation committee.

Central executive entities within their jurisdiction should take steps resulting from their normative-legal responsibilities and report their normative-legal acts or information on their lack of proposals to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three months.

Execution of the order is entrusted to the legal and legislative departments of the Cabinet of Ministers Apparatus.

This order comes into force on the date of its signing.

