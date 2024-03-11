With the support of the Red Hearts Foundation, the social project "Bütün Vücudlar Danışır" continues successfully

Thanks to the support of the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank, and with the organization of "Dance Ability Azerbaijan" inclusive dance company, the next training session of the " The dance language of Body " social project was held.

During the training held at the Aquatic Palace, individuals with disabilities learned new skills through the "DanceAbility" method. The "DanceAbility" method creates a safe and judgment-free environment for individuals to express their emotions through dance. Additionally, the training fosters empathy-based communication between individuals with and without disabilities. Nearly 500 participants have been involved in the project, which has been ongoing for 8 months.

The purpose of the project supported by Kapital Bank within the framework of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and to increase inclusivity, equality, and accessibility criteria. The project encompasses children with limited health opportunities, veterans, and elderly individuals.

Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fond's activities and support by making a donation.