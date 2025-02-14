Azerbaijan interfaces with IAEA on energy development prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been discussed, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had a productive meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

We discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on energy planning under the Paris Agreement and addressed key issues regarding cooperation with the Agency in this regard," the post reads.