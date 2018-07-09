Main precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals prices have risen July 9, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 6.324 manats to 2140,2065 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 6.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1779 manats to 27.4062 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 17.85 manats to 1452.6755 manats.

And the cost of palladium decreased by 12.6055 manats to 1627.818 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 9, 2018 July 6, 2018 Gold XAU 2140,2065 2133,8825 Silver XAG 27,4062 27,2283 Platinium XPT 1452,6755 1434,8255 Palladium XPD 1627,818 1615,2125

