Main precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

9 July 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals prices have risen July 9, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 6.324 manats to 2140,2065 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 6.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1779 manats to 27.4062 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 17.85 manats to 1452.6755 manats.

And the cost of palladium decreased by 12.6055 manats to 1627.818 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 9, 2018

July 6, 2018

Gold

XAU

2140,2065

2133,8825

Silver

XAG

27,4062

27,2283

Platinium

XPT

1452,6755

1434,8255

Palladium

XPD

1627,818

1615,2125

