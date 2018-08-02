New persimmon processing enterprises to be set up in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The new persimmon processing enterprises are planned to be set up in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters Gadir Yusifov told Trend Aug. 2.

“First of all, such enterprises are required for the development and expansion of export of this product abroad, which is in great demand not only in the domestic market, but also outside the country,” he said.

"In general, packaging design is required to improve the level and quality of products which are supplied for export,” Yusifov said. “In my opinion, this is an essential point, to which special attention must be paid because qualitatively designed products, firstly, arouse the interest of importers and, secondly, increase the prestige of our domestic products in foreign markets."

“The persimmons are mainly grown in such Azerbaijan’s districts as Goychay, Balakan, Agjabadi and Ganja, that is why the corresponding enterprises for the production of semi-dried and dried persimmons have been established in these three districts,” he added.

"Persimmon freezing facilities are gradually being set up in Azerbaijan, which in my opinion will be of great interest to our foreign importers," Yusifov said, adding that the income obtained from persimmon export by the end of this year may exceed last year's figures.

He added that the revenues obtained from the export of these products in 2017 amounted to $100 million.

Yusifov said that presently, Azerbaijan’s persimmons are mainly exported to Russia, Belarus, Moldova, the Baltic countries, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

