EU supports Azerbaijan's integration to green economy - FAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The project on strengthening consulting services in the field of agriculture in Azerbaijan, funded by the EU, is designed for 26 months, Melek Chakmak, Head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"The goal of this project is supporting the efforts of the government on developing a strategy for an effective and sustainable joint system of agricultural consulting services that will be able to respond better to current and future problems in the agricultural sector and, ultimately, more efficiently provide services in rural areas," Chakmak noted.

"Our task is to help the Azerbaijani government and rural service providers modernize operating systems, processes and services that are more focused and relevant to increase farm incomes while protecting and improving the natural environment," she said.

Head of the office noted that the project works in three following directions: an enabling environment, institutional development and enhancing the individual potential of consultants, heads of senior advisory services, farmers and other entities of the agricultural innovation system.

Chakmak concluded that the FAO also supports Azerbaijan in achieving its priorities under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva