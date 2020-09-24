Kazakhstan’s AIX taking measures to develop local mining companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange (AIX) is taking measures to develop of the segment of mining companies in Kazakhstan, AIX representative told Trend.

The AIX official said that mainly investment funds specializing in investments in frontier markets and funds considering new opportunities in Kazakhstan were attracted to cooperation over the entire period of AIX activity.

"Now we are developing a segment of mining companies, the segment which funds interested in investing in promising junior exploration companies are showing interest in," the AIX official said.

The AIX representative noted that quite recently ‘green’ bonds of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund were placed within the framework of an agreement with the UNDP to reduce the risks of investing in renewable energy sources.

According to the representative, ‘green’ bonds were placed in the amount of 200 million tenge ($476,700 dollars) with a circulation period of 36 months.

"The purpose of the placement of such bonds is to provide loans to Kazakh enterprises implementing renewable energy projects. This is an actively developing area all over the world and we hope that ‘green’ finance will show its effectiveness in Kazakhstan. The number of international investment funds that specialize exclusively in ‘green’ projects is growing every year, and we are glad that they will have the opportunity to invest in the business of Kazakhstan," the official said.

