Business 2 March 2021 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia reveals inflation rate
Latest
Azerbaijan's minister of culture meets with Turkish MFA's head Politics 12:37
Agricultural work carried out in Turkmenistan’s Akhal region Business 12:36
Azerbaijan first in TOP-5 economic freedom gainers in Europe - Index of Economic Freedom report Economy 12:35
Kazakhstan reveals number of agricultural investment projects on target Kazakhstan 12:31
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Iran Turkey 12:30
Azerbaijani Azerenerji reconstructing country's second largest HPP (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 12:28
Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade plummets in 2020 Business 12:27
Kyrgyzstan eyes importing electricity from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:25
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 12:22
Kazakhstan to prepare roadmaps for implementation of investment projects Kazakhstan 12:19
Georgia reveals inflation rate Business 12:17
COVID-19 pandemic boosts popularity of cashless payments in Kazakhstan Finance 12:14
UK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in February Europe 12:11
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Malaysia Business 12:01
Turkmenistan names schedule of cargo flights to China, Germany for two months Transport 12:00
TOP-10 private companies in Azerbaijan's January 2021 non-oil export Business 11:59
French Air Liquide to produce, supply technical gases to Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:58
Number of projects to be implemented in textile industry in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region Uzbekistan 11:55
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO) Society 11:46
Prices for Azerbaijani oil announced Finance 11:42
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy power supply units Tenders 11:42
Turkish-Iranian trade turnover rises in January 2021 Turkey 11:40
Turkmenistan introduces new sanitary, hygienic requirements for passenger trains Transport 11:39
Volume of goods received at Turkish ports from Greece disclosed Turkey 11:39
German retail sales tumble in January as lockdown bites Europe 11:36
Uzbekistan announces launch date of solar photovoltaic station in Navoi region Oil&Gas 11:33
JP Morgan Bank boosts 2021 Brent oil price forecast Oil&Gas 11:30
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr Politics 11:22
Iran in favorable position to use all joint oil, gas fields – oil minister Oil&Gas 11:19
Azerbaijan shares footage from Khojavand's Dudukchu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:16
Mckinsey & Co. says oil demand to take 2-4 years to return to 2019 levels Oil&Gas 11:09
Volume of stabilization fund stocks insufficient to curb prices - Kazakhstan's minister Kazakhstan 11:00
Turkish president approves one more agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 10:53
Kazakh banks have strong loss-absorption capacity - analysis Finance 10:45
Israeli agriculture technologies successfully introduced in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:39
Azerbaijan's monetary base notably grows in annual terms Finance 10:30
Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan's CBA increase over month Finance 10:23
Turkmenistan resumes train communication between two cities Transport 10:23
UN, Azerbaijan sign Framework Document on Cooperation (PHOTO) Economy 10:22
Azerbaijani AzStateNet network records increase in number of blocked "intruders" ICT 10:21
Indian diaspora holds Tiranga rally in Brampton for stronger ties with Canada Other News 10:21
India, New Zealand discuss Indo-Pacific Other News 10:20
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines Other News 10:19
Iranian currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:19
Bulgarian companies ready to participate in recovery projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Economy 10:19
With India’s aid, restoration work of heritage site in Nepal begins Other News 10:14
Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030 US 10:14
From India to NASA, Scientist Swati Mohan Breaking Barriers in Space Exploration Other News 10:12
India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys Other News 10:11
EIB’s energy efficiency investments constituted more 50% of all energy lending Oil&Gas 10:10
India-Brazil space cooperation reaches new heights with launch of Amazonia-1 satellite Other News 10:05
Renewables accounted for 35% of EIB energy investments Oil&Gas 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:00
ECO freight train to resume operation after 9 years Transport 10:00
Turkey publishes figures on cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:55
Europe’s oil & gas industry marks 28% increase in cross-border deals Oil&Gas 09:51
Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC Oil&Gas 09:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 2 Uzbekistan 09:23
Gas production dep’t managed by Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for construction of rotational camp Tenders 09:01
Iran interested in rapid revival of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Business 09:00
Georgia to secure AstraZeneca vaccine in coming weeks Georgia 08:53
Iran-made COV-Pars vaccine one of world best vaccines: Official Iran 08:33
Kazakhstan reports 658 new COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 08:28
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:54
Uruguay begins vaccination drive against COVID-19 Other News 06:26
Uzbekistan reveals priorities for agriculture dev’t for 2021 Uzbekistan 05:19
5.1-magnitude quake hits 11 km S of Urrao, Colombia Other News 03:47
Iraq reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 699,088 in total Arab World 02:44
UN chief asks for generous donations for Yemen humanitarian operations World 01:36
5 killed in helicopter crash in east China Other News 00:43
New service of money transfers between Russia, Azerbaijan launched Finance 00:11
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 347,000 in past day World 1 March 23:48
EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays Europe 1 March 23:02
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions as cafes, eateries reopen Turkey 1 March 22:34
European Council President pledges Georgia to have access to Covid-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 21:58
First vaccine against coronavirus registered in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 March 21:45
Iran, Syria enjoy $1.5 billion trade capacity: Official Iran 1 March 21:39
More cargo from Georgia to Lithuania expected in future by Klaipeda Seaport Transport 1 March 21:15
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Ambassador of Belarus discuss prospects for development of military co-op Politics 1 March 20:22
Azerbaijani FM, Uzbek ambassador exchange views on current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 20:06
Numerous people take part in online survey on return to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijani State Insurance Commerce Company talks about closure of some branches Finance 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijan to develop new services for microfinance sector Business 1 March 20:06
Overdue debt increases in Georgia Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgia sees increase in volume of deposits in lari Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgian commercial banks see decline in lending Business 1 March 18:48
Azerbaijan to use Turkey's experience in restoring monuments in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 1 March 18:47
Georgian farmers can now get diesel benefits online Oil&Gas 1 March 18:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2 Oil&Gas 1 March 18:08
Azerbaijani SOFAZ unveils volume of foreign currency sold at auctions during February Oil&Gas 1 March 17:56
Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 1 March 17:52
Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation Uzbekistan 1 March 17:50
Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 1 March 17:46
Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 17:46
Contract signed in Iran on fish farming Finance 1 March 17:43
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence Europe 1 March 17:33
Iran and Georgia fix problem with transit of trucks, through Azerbaijan Business 1 March 17:33
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands Business 1 March 17:29
Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association Economy 1 March 17:29
