Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey

Business 24 June 2021 22:58 (UTC+04:00)
Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Iran rose by 32.4 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, reaching $5.88 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The value of cement export from Turkey to Iran totaled over $1.41 million in May 2021, having soared by 162 percent as compared to May 2020, the ministry said.

Turkey increased export of cement by 29 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year - up to $1.8 billion.

Turkey’s export of cement totaled over $385.2 million in value terms in May 2021, which is by 54 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of cement amounted to $4.2 billion over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Baku Declaration adopted at 4th meeting of energy ministers of ECO member-states
Baku Declaration adopted at 4th meeting of energy ministers of ECO member-states
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkish scientists’ 10-second COVID diagnosis test gets approval Turkey 23:11
Iran, Finland stress cooperation on geological sciences Iran 23:08
Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey Business 22:58
KazAID, USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Official Development Assistance Kazakhstan 22:25
Georgia unveils statistics on vaccination as of June 24 Georgia 22:23
Uzbek national bank to place bonds at Moscow Exchange Finance 21:53
Brunei witnesses low inflation in past 40 years Economy 21:42
FMs Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia talk bilateral relations Politics 21:36
Data of opening of Isfahan subway to new Iranian town of Baharestan revealed Business 20:38
Azerbaijan assists several countries and int’l organizations - OECD report Politics 20:16
Baku Declaration adopted at 4th meeting of energy ministers of ECO member-states Economy 20:10
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 19:38
Azerbaijan, Ukraine plan to establish joint ventures Economy 19:22
Armenian anti-tank mines found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 19:17
Ministry discloses volume of fertilizers transported through Turkish ports Business 19:07
Austria interested in business opportunities in Georgia - Federal Ministry Business 19:06
Ambassador highlights driving force behind development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations Economy 18:56
EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it - Josep Borrell Business 18:50
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 18:33
Stockholders creating opportunities for investment in Georgian businesses Business 18:32
Georgia and Turkey intend to expand free trade agreement Business 18:24
Kazakh president signs law regulating taxes on crypto mining Kazakhstan 18:18
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan in direction of Tovuz Politics 18:14
Iran, Finland to increase co-op in geological, mine science fields Business 18:13
Vaccination of children against COVID-19 should be carefully studied - TABIB Society 17:49
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvest in Lebap region Business 17:48
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst Oil&Gas 17:46
IAEA to hold Site and External Events Design Review Service in Uzbekistan Business 17:46
Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year Arab World 17:39
WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates Business 17:38
Uzbekistan proposes Kokand to be first tourist capital of Turkic Council Tourism 17:36
Uzbekistan, Turkey consider developing electronic communications in tourism Tourism 17:35
Israeli fintech co Sorbet raises $15m Israel 17:35
Turkmenistan's Turkmentruba opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:33
Uzbekistan looks to solve problem with its protein-filled goods' export Uzbekistan 17:30
Afghan military personnel crosses into territory of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:29
WB allocates additional funds for Aral Sea Basin Mitigation Program Uzbekistan 17:21
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op Economy 17:19
Large-amount loans issued in Iran's services sector Finance 17:17
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Izmir port for 4M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 17:16
Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen Politics 17:15
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on launch of 'Soyuz-2' type rockets from Baikonur Business 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 17:01
TAP’s gas supplies to Europe getting close to 3 bcm Oil&Gas 16:59
Feedstuff manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Business 16:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan transported over 430 million tons of oil to world markets Oil&Gas 16:51
Georgian Credo Bank plans to purchase another bank Finance 16:51
Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion US 16:50
Georgia negotiating to attract Ukrainian and Belarusian airlines Transport 16:50
Uzbekistan’s number of users of remote banking services increases Finance 16:48
Agriculture Ministry talks wheat harvesting process across Azerbaijan Economy 16:47
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts for locomotives Tenders 16:46
Azerbaijan unevils number of citizens vaccinated on June 24 Society 16:45
Global oil price to drop due to growth of eco-friendly car production - analyst Economy 16:43
Azerbaijan, Ukraine establish joint Business Council (PHOTO) Economy 16:41
Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company launches new desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries Society 16:38
Small-unit production line launched at Yutong bus plant in Kazakhstan Transport 16:25
Kazakhstan increases imports of Greek-made goods Business 16:22
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:21
Uzbekistan continues modernization of Fergana refinery ICT 16:21
France’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 16:18
Airline companies operating in Georgia, increasing frequency of flights Transport 16:17
Azerbaijan takes part in SCO's First Economic Forum (PHOTO) Business 16:15
Kazakhstan joins initiatives of World Trade Organization to combat COVID-19 Business 16:13
A humanitarian partnership in times of COVID (PHOTO) Other News 16:06
Saudi Arabia considers developing industrial zone in Oman Arab World 15:32
NIO cars arriving in Israel for Mobileye robotaxi trials Israel 15:31
COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary Russia 15:26
Moderna hopes to deliver COVID vaccines to Germany faster US 15:20
Wheat harvesting continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar near liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 15:13
New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan appointed Kyrgyzstan 15:06
Saipa, Iran Khodro, Isfahan Refinery keep Tehran Stock Exchange's upward trend Business 15:00
Silk Way West Airlines to enter the global pharmaceutical logistics market with GDP certification Society 14:57
Georgia eyes to introduce mandatory unemployment insurance mechanism Business 14:55
Iranian oil minister talks about work done in oil, gas sectors Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in connectivity of INSTC with Indian port - ambassador Transport 14:34
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 14:29
Uzbekistan among top-10 countries of world in gold mining - Forbes Uzbekistan 14:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Certain cities, villages in Iran supplied with gas Oil&Gas 14:16
Innovative technologies in Azerbaijan ensure transparency in rendering services - B.EST Solutions CEO Economy 14:15
Several industrial investment projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Kazakhstan 14:12
Azerbaijan holds working group meeting on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO) Politics 14:10
Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to discuss further cooperation with EU Georgia 14:09
Iran's exports grow in value, volume - Iran Customs Administration Business 14:07
Iran Customs Administration shares data on Iran’s imports Business 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 24 Society 14:00
Iran discloses amount of foreign investment attracted in Markazi Province Finance 14:00
Rising oil prices to help improve balance sheets in Gulf – Capital Economics Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Belarus despite COVID-19 Business 13:49
Payoneer set for Nasdaq listing as SPAC approves merger Israel 13:47
Iran's exports through Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 13:46
Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UAE expanding - ministry (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:44
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 13:42
Website of Belgian VRT TV channel shows footage of Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 13:41
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM Politics 13:40
Uzbekistan ready to assist China in construction of pharmaceutical plant in Navoi region Construction 13:39
Lion's share of Uzbek cherry imports accounts for Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 13:33
All news