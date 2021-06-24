Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Iran rose by 32.4 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, reaching $5.88 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The value of cement export from Turkey to Iran totaled over $1.41 million in May 2021, having soared by 162 percent as compared to May 2020, the ministry said.

Turkey increased export of cement by 29 percent from January through May 2021 compared to the same period of last year - up to $1.8 billion.

Turkey’s export of cement totaled over $385.2 million in value terms in May 2021, which is by 54 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of cement amounted to $4.2 billion over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021).