Azerbaijani oil prices down

21 November 2018 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $65.78 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Nov. 20, or $2.16 less than on Nov. 19, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Nov. 21.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $64.44 per barrel on Nov. 20, or $2.19 less than on Nov. 19.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $60.27 per barrel on Nov. 20, or $2.29 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $62.27 on Nov. 20, or $2.2 less than the previous price.

